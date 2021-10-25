Two officials fined for not providing information under RTI Act

THOOTHUKUDI

Two officials attached to the Department of Rural Development, Thoothukudi, have been fined ₹ 25,000 each for not providing information to queries filed under the Right to Information Act even after the second appeal.

Chairing the inquiry on second appeals held here on Monday, State Information Commissioner R. Pratap Kumar said the Information Commission, which was conducting district-level inquiry on second appeals for the past three years, had received over 9,000 second appeal petitions, including 30 petitions from Thoothukudi district.

Most of the 3.50 lakh petitions being received every year were pertaining to the Departments of Revenue and Rural Development.

“If an information officer fails to provide proper reply to the petitioner even after the second appeal, a fine of ₹ 25,000 will be slapped on Information Officer,” Mr. Pratap said.