Two of family killed in accident

MADURAI
Two members of a family that was proceeding to Madurai from Sivaganga district to watch Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Ner Konda Paarvai’ were killed when the SUV in which they were travelling rolled over near Silaiman on Monday night.
Police identified the deceased as K. Alaguraja, 30, of Pacheri and his brother-in-law Bharath, 22, of Idaiyamelur. Alaguraja’s wife Alagumuthu and two children were injured in the accident.
The police said that Alaguraja, who was employed abroad, had come home, and was taking his family members to Madurai to watch the movie.
He was behind the wheel. He tried to negotiate a sharp curve at Ananchiyur junction without slowing down the vehicle. As he tried to apply brakes all of a sudden, he lost control over the speeding SUV, which rolled over several times.
Silaiman police have registered a case.
