Two of a family killed in road accident near Vembakottai

August 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two women were killed and four others, including two children, were injured when a speeding car carrying them dashed against a roadside palymra tree on Sattur to Thayilpatti Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as S. Suganya (30), wife of Saravanakumar and his grandmother, P. Seethalakshmi (63).

The police said that two families from Kongalapuram had gone on a pleasure tour to Kanniyakumari in two cars on Saturday morning.

When they were returning home on Sattur to Thayilpatti road, Saravanakumar, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle, and the speeding car rammed against the palm at around 1.30 a.m.

In the impact of the accident, Suganya, was killed on the spot.

Saravanakumar, his two kids, Navdeep (5) and Jayadeep (2), his relatives, K. Maheswari (41) and Seethalakshmi, were injured in the accident.

All the injured were rushed to Government hospital here. However, Seethalakshmi died later.

Vembakottai police have registered a case.

