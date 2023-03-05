HamberMenu
Two new refurbished halls inaugurated at the Agro Food Trade Centre

March 05, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
R. G. Chandramogan, fourth from left, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Products Limited, inaugurates the auditorium at Agro Food Trade Centre in Madurai on Sunday.

R. G. Chandramogan, fourth from left, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Products Limited, inaugurates the auditorium at Agro Food Trade Centre in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Hardwork of farmers to constantly feed a population of 1.3 billion in India is a much bigger task than sending rockets into space, said R. G. Chandramogan, chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Limited here on Sunday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of two refurbished halls – grains main auditorium and millets mini auditorium – at the Agro Food Trade Centre here.

Mr. Chandramogan noted how the animal husbandry also known as secondary agriculture is flourishing in the State and the country. He elaborated on how the decisions of the former Minister for Food and Agriculture C. Subramaniam helped overcome the acute food shortage in the 1960s as well as the contributions of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the pioneer of White Revolution in India.

Founder and CMD of the centre S. Rethinavelu said the auditoriums have been given a fresh look and will be open to agriculturalists, traders, producers and manufacturers. “The hall can be used for conducting training sessions, seminars, meetings , exhibitions etc.,” he noted.

G. Munusamy, chairman, Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited, MKU Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar, AD Agricultural College and Research Institute Dean C. Vanniarajan, Canadian Government regulated immigration consultant Kanmani Dhanasekar and others were present.

