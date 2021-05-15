Two NDRF teams in Madurai

The NDRF teams are self-contained and equipped with advanced rescue and communication equipment.

Madurai

15 May 2021 21:15 IST

In view of the alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding low pressure and impending Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam reached Madurai on Friday.

The teams are led by NDRF Inspector P. Marikkani. “We are on stand-by and in ready position for the operation,” he said. Thirteen teams from the NDRF Arakkonam unit have been deployed in various places. Two teams have also been deployed in Coimbatore, and nine teams in Kerala. The teams are self-contained and equipped with advanced rescue and communication equipment.

