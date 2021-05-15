Madurai

Two NDRF teams in Madurai

The NDRF teams are self-contained and equipped with advanced rescue and communication equipment.  

In view of the alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) regarding low pressure and impending Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam reached Madurai on Friday.

The teams are led by NDRF Inspector P. Marikkani. “We are on stand-by and in ready position for the operation,” he said. Thirteen teams from the NDRF Arakkonam unit have been deployed in various places. Two teams have also been deployed in Coimbatore, and nine teams in Kerala. The teams are self-contained and equipped with advanced rescue and communication equipment.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2021 10:20:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-ndrf-teams-in-madurai/article34567635.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY