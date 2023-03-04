ADVERTISEMENT

Two murders reported in Dindigul

March 04, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered at a market in Nagal Nagar here on Friday. According to police, the deceased has been identified as C. Veeran of Sirumalai. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused V. Kali and Anbil Raj had allegedly murdered Veeram by dropping a boulder on his head in front of the public toilet inside the weekly market at Nagal Nagar around 6 p.m.

Dindigul Town South police have registered a case and arrested the duo. Further investigations are on.

In a separate incident, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly murdered on Thursday evening in Subburam Pattarai here.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as M. Chellamani, a daily-wage labourer of Malaipatti in Dindigul. Her younger son, M. Shanmugasundaram found Chellamani dead with grievous head injuries at her house around 6 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations revealed that Chellamani, a widow with two sons, had an affair with Prabhu of Dindigul who is suspected to have committed the crime. Dindigul Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US