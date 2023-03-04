Two murders reported in Dindigul

March 04, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered at a market in Nagal Nagar here on Friday. According to police, the deceased has been identified as C. Veeran of Sirumalai. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused V. Kali and Anbil Raj had allegedly murdered Veeram by dropping a boulder on his head in front of the public toilet inside the weekly market at Nagal Nagar around 6 p.m.

Dindigul Town South police have registered a case and arrested the duo. Further investigations are on.

In a separate incident, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly murdered on Thursday evening in Subburam Pattarai here.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as M. Chellamani, a daily-wage labourer of Malaipatti in Dindigul. Her younger son, M. Shanmugasundaram found Chellamani dead with grievous head injuries at her house around 6 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Chellamani, a widow with two sons, had an affair with Prabhu of Dindigul who is suspected to have committed the crime. Dindigul Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.