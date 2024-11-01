Two murders in Sivaganga district

Two murders in different locations and a case of robbery from a locked home in Sivaganga district were reported on Thursday.

In the first case, a financier, identified as Manikandan, 31, of Keezhavaniyangudi was talking with two of his friends, identified as Arunkumar and Adirarajan. At that time, six persons came there on three motorcycles and attacked the three.

In the assault, Manikandan died on the spot, while his two friends were rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital. Sivaganga Town police have registered a case.

In the second case, a 60-year-old woman was found dead with bleeding injuries around her neck in Kalathur near Sivaganga. Investigations revealed that the woman, Lakshmi, was living with her son Jayapandi who was working abroad.

It is suspected that she may have been murdered on Wednesday night itself. Whether it was a murder for gain or for other reasons was not known initially.

Superintendent of Police Dongare Praveen Umesh ordered a probe by DSP and has formed three special teams. Sivaganga Taluk police have registered a case of murder.

Jewellery stolen

A building contractor, Chidambaram, who lived in Karaikudi, had his ancestral property at Kandramanickam. Following information from neighbours that the back door of the house was broken, Chidambaram informed the police.

It was suspected that around 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery with diamonds and 50 kg of silver articles kept in a locker in the house were missing.

Thirukoshtiyur police have registered a case and SI of Police Sakthivel is investigating.