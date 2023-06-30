Two murdered near Alangulam

June 30, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TENKASI

Two persons, including an advocate, were murdered near Alangulam in the district on Thursday night.

Police said Chinnadurai, 53, of Nettoor under Alangulam police station limits and his brother Durairaj, 55, of the same village had a property dispute with Kuzhanthaipandi, 53, of the same area.

When the enmity worsened, it resulted in a clash between both sides and the Alangulam police registered a case.

As unidentified persons set afire the paddy straw yard of Mr. Chinnadurai on Thursday morning, he and his son Ashok Kumar, 27, an advocate, filed a complaint again with Alangulam police.

When Durairaj was standing near his house on Thursday night, an armed gang hacked him. The gang also trespassed into the house of Mr. Chinnadurai and hacked to death on the spot Ashok Kumar.

Though Durairaj was rushed to the hospital in Nettoor, he succumbed to his injuries.

Even as tension prevailed in Nettoor, Ashok Kumar’s relatives staged a road roko in the village while a few ransacked the house of Kuzhanthaipandi. They said Kuzhanthaipandi’s son Suresh, an army Jawan, is behind the double murder.

Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson visited Nettoor and pacified the protesters with the promise of arresting the culprits at the earliest.

Even as the bodies had been kept at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, a group of relatives of the deceased and a few lawyers staged a road roko on the Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway for a while on Friday.