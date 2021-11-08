Two murdered in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

08 November 2021 16:15 IST

In separate incidents, police found the bodies of a 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman; investigations are on

Two murders were reported in different places in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

In one incident, the body of a 24-year-old young man, M. Selvaganesh, of Sendrayapuram, was found burnt on the bunds of a waterbody which comes under the W. Pudupatti police station limits on Monday morning.

The police said that the deceased, a construction worker, got engaged to a girl from W. Pudupatti and was returning from her home late on Sunday evening on his motorbike. He was murdered on the way by unidentified persons. Police said the bike was placed over Selvaganesh and set on fire.

W. Pudupatti police are investigating.

In the other incident, a 38-year-old woman, G. Indirani, was murdered inside her petty shop in Rajapalayam.

The police said that the woman was alone at the shop when unidentified persons slashed her throat and stabbed her. She was found in a pool of blood inside the shop at Duraisamypuram at around 11.15 a.m. on Monday. Her husband, Ganesan, had gone out to purchase goods. The couple have two children.

Rajapalayam South Police are investigating.