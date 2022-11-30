  1. EPaper
Two murdered in Thoothukudi

November 30, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents here on Wednesday evening.

In the first incident, T. Jayakumar, 45, of Chinnakannupuram under SIPCOT police station limits, was beaten to death by a man and his son. Jayakumar, who was facing a few motorcycle theft cases, had borrowed ₹5,000 from C. Murugan, 50, of Kurinji Nagar by mortgaging a two-wheeler. When Mrugan came to know that Jayakumar had mortgaged a stolen bike, he asked the latter to return the money.

As it led to an altercation between them, Murugan and his son Saravanan, 25, beat Jayakumar, in which he died on the spot, the police said.

SIPCOT police arrested Murugan and Saravanan.

In the second incident, S. Periyanayagam, 60, of Rajagopal Nagar, was murdered by a three-member gang when he was crossing Bharathi Nagar on his bike around 5.30 p.m.

SIPCOT police have registered a case in this connection.

