Madurai

Two murdered in separate incidents

Two persons were murdered in different places in Madurai district since Tuesday night.

Police said V. Ravi (55) was found murdered in his house at Arukkampatti near Melavalavu on Thursday morning.

The police said Ravi, who was working in Tiruppur, had come home to attend a temple function. The police have picked up his estranged wife Pandiammal for inquiry.

In the other incident reported in Alanganallur on Tuesday night, A. Selvam (48) was found murdered with cut injuries on his face. The police said the deceased, who was temporary worker in TNEB in Alanganallur, had gone to Chinna Oorcheri to watch karakattam programme and did not return home.

Later, he was found murdered in a brick kiln. Alanganallur police are investigating.


