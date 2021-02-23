Two murdered in separate incidents

23 February 2021 21:40 IST

Madurai

A salesman with a private masala company S. Yuvaraj (29) was stabbed to death near Sikkander Chavadi in the small hours of Monday.

The police said that Yuvaraj who had gone on a marketing tour with his colleagues had returned to the company late past Sunday midnight.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, he proceeded home at Pothumbu on his two-wheeler.

However, on Monday morning he was found dead with stab injuries and cut injuries. While his bike was found nearby, his mobile phone was missing.

Based on his father N. Samiraj’s complaint, the Alanganallur police are investigating.

In another incident reported under S.S. Colony police station limits, a 36-year-old man B. Muthiah was murdered following a quarrel over drainage channel, on Monday.

The police said that Muthiah, along with his father, was digging a channel to drain waste water from his house into the drainage channel.

This was objected to by neighbours R. Balamurugan and his brother Senthilkumar.

After the quarrel, their family members assaulted Bose and his son with lethal weapons. While they were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital, the son was declared brought dead.

The S.S. Colony arrested two accused.