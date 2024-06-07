Two murdered in Kovilpatti

Unidentified persons murdered two, including a fish trader, even as they were sleeping here on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said fish trader S. Velladurai, 50, of Gandhi Nagar was sleeping in his shop near Ramasamy Das Park as usual on Thursday. One Samy, 50, was also sleeping near Velladurai. While they were sleeping, unidentified persons hacked them and escaped.

While Samy died on the spot, Velladurai, with grievous cut injuries, was rushed to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. The bodies of Velladurai and Samy were taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot. Sniffer dog and forensic experts were pressed into service.

Kovilpatti West police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.