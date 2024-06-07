ADVERTISEMENT

Two murdered in Kovilpatti

Published - June 07, 2024 05:30 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons murdered two, including a fish trader, even as they were sleeping here on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Police said fish trader S. Velladurai, 50, of Gandhi Nagar was sleeping in his shop near Ramasamy Das Park as usual on Thursday. One Samy, 50, was also sleeping near Velladurai. While they were sleeping, unidentified persons hacked them and escaped.

 While Samy died on the spot, Velladurai, with grievous cut injuries, was rushed to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. The bodies of Velladurai and Samy were taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

 Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot. Sniffer dog and forensic experts were pressed into service.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Kovilpatti West police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US