GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two murdered in Kovilpatti

Published - June 07, 2024 05:30 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons murdered two, including a fish trader, even as they were sleeping here on Thursday night.

 Police said fish trader S. Velladurai, 50, of Gandhi Nagar was sleeping in his shop near Ramasamy Das Park as usual on Thursday. One Samy, 50, was also sleeping near Velladurai. While they were sleeping, unidentified persons hacked them and escaped.

 While Samy died on the spot, Velladurai, with grievous cut injuries, was rushed to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. The bodies of Velladurai and Samy were taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

 Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi, L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot. Sniffer dog and forensic experts were pressed into service.

 Kovilpatti West police have registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.