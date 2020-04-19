Two more test positive in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district officials are perplexed over a college girl contracting COVID-19 infection as they are not able to establish the source of her infection in the small village near here.

Besides, a 33-year-old engineer, who had returned from Guinea in West Africa on March 23, too has been tested positive.

“The man has come through Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and has been in home quarantine at Sedapatti since then. His samples were tested as part of the routine testing of persons under home quarantine. He should have completed his home quarantine on Sunday,” Collector R. Kannan said.

The man has remained asymptomatic till he was tested positive.

The girl, who was a hosteller in a college in Virudhunagar, had returned to her village, Kumarapuram after the colleges were closed on March 17. She had only gone to her grandmother’s house in a nearby village.

“After she complained of fever and cold, her samples were taken at the Primary Health Centre in Kanniseripudur on March 15,” he added.

The officials had started tracing the contacts of both the positive cases and already eight villages around Kanniseripudur had been brought under containment zone, Mr. Kannan said.

Stating that disinfection was carried out in all these villages, he said that samples of 50 contacts each of both the fresh positive cases had been collected on Sunday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar district has gone up to 19. However, eight positive patients have been discharged so far.