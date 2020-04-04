Two more test positive in Madurai

Two more persons from Kottampatti, who attended the religious conference in Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. This takes the total number of cases in Madurai district to 17.

The duo, aged 48 and 55 years, attended the conference and returned on March 25. They were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital on Thursday and tested the same day.

Collector T. G. Vinay said the containment plan began after the release of test results.

A total of 3,676 households and 15,972 people from a hamlet near Kottampatti would be home quarantined. Their movements would be restricted.

Cautioning residents against stigmatisation, he said there was little reason to panic as fatalities were not many. “In order to ensure increased awareness, we are distributing pamphlets.”

Also, nine persons from Melamadai, P and T Nagar and Narimedu were diagnosed with fever on Saturday.

“We received the information through passive surveillance. They have been prescribed medication and they are being monitored closely,” he said.