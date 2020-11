Two more special trains to Chennai

Southern Railway will run two more fully reserved special trains - Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore daily and Madurai-Punalur-Madurai daily Mail - from December 4.

Train number 06105 Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur daily special will leave Chennai Egmore at 4 p.m. and reach Tiruchendur at 8.05 a.m. the next day. Train number 06106 Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore will leave Tiruchendur at 6.50 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.45 a.m., the next day.

The trains will stop at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Panrutti, Tiruppadirippuliyur, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Aduthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Seydunganallur, Srivaikuntam, Nazareth, Kurumbur, Arumuganeri, Kayalpattinam and Tiruchendur.

Train number 06105 will stop at Budalur also.

Train No 06729 Madurai-Punalur will leave Madurai at 11.30 p.m. and reach Punalur at 10.20 a.m. Train Number 06730 Punalur-Madurai will leave Punalur at 5.20 p.m. and reach Madurai at 6.20 a.m. from December 5.

The train will stop at Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Virudhunagar, Maniyachchi, Tirunelveli, Valliyur, Nagercoil, Eraniel, Kuzhithurai, Parassala, Dhanuvachapuram, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvanathapuram Central, Thiruvananthapuram Petta, Kochuveli, Kazhakuttam, Kaniyapuram, Murukkampuzha, Chirayinkeezh, Kadakavur, Varkala, Edavai, Paravur, Mayyanad, Kollam, Kilikollur, Kundara, Ezhukone, Kottarakara, Auvaneswsarem and Punalur.