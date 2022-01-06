Two more Inspectors to regulate traffic in North Madurai

Inspector (Traffic Planning) to hold additional charge for Mathichiyam, Anna Nagar police station limits

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha has posted two additional Inspectors of Police (Traffic) for northern parts of Madurai City Police for effectively regulate traffic, prevent road accidents and take prompt action against traffic violators.

Out of the 10 Traffic Police Stations and one Traffic Planning Unit, Madurai City Police have eight traffic police stations for southern parts of the city. As a result, the northern part of the city has only two Traffic Police Stations – Mathichiyam and Tallakulam. Even these two traffic police stations had only one Inspector at Tallakulam, and Mathichiyam traffic police station was manned by a Sub-Inspector.

In the wake of increasing traffic movement in the ever-expanding northern parts of the city, the lone Inspector was facing difficulties in regulating traffic in arterial roads of the vast areas under Tallakulam, Anna Nagar and Sellur police ranges.

Hence, the Commissioner of Police has made the Inspector of Police (Traffic Planning Unit), to hold additional charge of regulating traffic in Mathichiyam and Anna Nagar police station limits. Similarly, the Reserve Inspector of Police (High Court Security) has been given additional charge of regulating traffic under Mattuthavani police station limits.

The Inspector (Tallakulam Traffic) will hereafter take care of traffic regulations in areas under Pudur, Tallakulam, Sellur, Koodal Pudur and Tiruppalai police station limits.

Meanwhile, a traffic police officer pointed to shortage of vehicles for Traffic Police Inspectors. Out of the 10 Inspectors (Traffic), only six have SUVs, while two Inspectors were using tempo vans. Two others had got only motorcycles.