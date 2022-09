Ramanathapuram

Two more accused were arrested on Tuesday in connection with burning of a vehicle belonging to a doctor, Manoj Kumar, on September 23.

After the arrest of Abdul Hakkim on Monday, the police arrested Ibrahim and Abdul Ajees, said Ramanathapuram district Superintendent of Police, P. Thangadurai. A police source said that while Hakkim had organised the crime, the other two had visited the scene of crime.

