Two more COVID Care Centres to come up near Thisaiyanvilai, Valliyoor

Speaker M. Appavu and Collector V. Vishnu inspect the COVID-19 treatment centre at Universal Engineering College near Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday.

25 May 2021 18:25 IST

TIRUNELVELI

As the number of fresh COVID-19 cases from Radhapuram area is on the rise, two more COVID-19 Care Centres, each with 200 beds, are coming up in St. Antony’s College of Education at Kumarapuram near Mannaarpuram Junction and Universal Engineering College near Valliyoor.

Speaker M. Appavu and Collector V. Vishnu visited these colleges on Tuesday to check the beds being kept there and the other allied facilities that are being created to receive the patients.

Advertising

Advertising

While the asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are being allowed to undergo treatment even as they are in home quarantine, those who have minor symptoms are being referred to the COVID-19 Care Centres, which have been established at Koodankulam, Munanjipatti, Gandhimathi School near Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Sivananda Hospital at Pattamadai, SCAD Polytechnic at Tharuvai and Government Engineering College, Palayamkottai.

Mr. Vishnu ordered the establishment of COVID Care Centres at St. Antony’s College of Education at Kumarapuram and Universal Engineering College near Valliyoor.

Mr. Vishnu also ordered officials to ensure power supply to every bed so that oxygen concentrators can be used if the situation demands.

“Each of these COVID Care Centres will have 200 beds ,” said Mr. Appavu.