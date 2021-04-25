Two more COVID-19 deaths in Virudhunagar district

25 April 2021 19:16 IST

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district recorded two more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday that have taken the COVID toll to 239 till date.

A 40-year-old man from Virudhunagar, who tested positive on April 22 after he was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai with complaints of fever for two days and cough and breathing difficulty for seven days, died at the hospital on Saturday.

A 78-year-old man, who tested positive on April 16 and was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty, died on Friday.

With this, Virudhunagar district has recorded the seventh death in April. The district reported 193 fresh positive cases, the highest single-day tally so far this year, on Sunday, when 64 persons were discharged from hospitals.