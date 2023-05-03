Two more cases registered against suspended ASP Balveer Singh

May 03, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Two more cases have been registered by the CB-CID probing the custodial torture charges against suspended ASP of Ambasamudram Sub-Division Balveer Singh, taking the total number of cases filed against the young IPS officer to three.

Based on the complaints filed by a 19-year-old boy from Papanasam area and an autorickshaw driver, Vedhanarayanan of Vickramasingapuram, the CB-CID has registered cases on Tuesday night. The investigating agency has already registered a first information report based on the complaint from victim Subhash of K.T.C. Nagar in Palayamkottai.

Following accusations from a few victims who charged Mr. Singh with having uprooted their teeth during inquiry after being detained in connection with different cases, he was placed under suspension by the State government.

After Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Mohamed Shabbir Alam started his inquiry, the government designated senior IAS officer and Secretary, Department of Rural Development, P. Amudha, to investigate the allegations levelled against Mr. Singh. Following two rounds of investigations at Ambasamudram Taluk Office, Ms. Amudha submitted a report, and the case was transferred to the CB-CID.

Even as CB-CID Inspector Ulagarani was investigating the complaint received from Mr. Subhash, Organised Crime Unit Additional Superintendent of Police Shankar was included in the ongoing investigation. Now, Mr. Shankar will investigate the complaint received from the 19-year-old boy, whose teenage brother is also allegedly a victim of custodial torture.

“Since these two boys are Dalits, the CB-CID has also invoked the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against the suspended ASP, Inspector of Police and a few police personnel attached to Ambasamudram police station,” CB-CID sources said.

Similarly, the complaint preferred by Mr. Vedhanarayanan will be investigated by CB-CID Inspector Vijayalakshmi.

Subsequently, the CB-CID has summoned seven persons – Ganesan, Raju, Mahendran, Sam, the 19-year-old boy and two more teens — to appear for an inquiry in its office here on Friday.