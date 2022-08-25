Two more BJP functionaries granted bail

B.Tilak Chandar MADURAI
August 25, 2022 22:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial Magistrate Court VI in Madurai on Thursday granted bail to two BJP functionaries who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the case pertaining to hurling of footwear at the car of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The Judicial Magistrate granted bail to Dhanalakshmi and Deivanai. However, the bail plea of BJP functionary Saranya, who allegedly hurled the footwear at the Finance Minister’s car while he was leaving Madurai airport, was dismissed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The petition filed by the police seeking custody of the accused was also dismissed by the Judicial Magistrate. Earlier, six BJP functionaries were granted bail in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app