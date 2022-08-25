Two more BJP functionaries granted bail

Judicial Magistrate Court VI in Madurai on Thursday granted bail to two BJP functionaries who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the case pertaining to hurling of footwear at the car of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The Judicial Magistrate granted bail to Dhanalakshmi and Deivanai. However, the bail plea of BJP functionary Saranya, who allegedly hurled the footwear at the Finance Minister’s car while he was leaving Madurai airport, was dismissed.

The petition filed by the police seeking custody of the accused was also dismissed by the Judicial Magistrate. Earlier, six BJP functionaries were granted bail in the case.