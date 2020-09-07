Two more ambulances for Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar district has got two new ambulances including an advance life support vehicle.
Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji flagged off the vehicles to be operated by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute under ‘108’ free ambulance services.
The Minister said the ambulances would help in rushing patients in need of emergency medical attention to hospital on time and also to drop them back at their homes after treatment.
One of the ambulances was an advance life support vehicle, which had a ventilator, defibrillator, syringe infusion pump and volumetric infusion pump.
“With these advanced medical equipment, it is a mobile intensive care unit that can cater to patients who require additional medical care,” said manager of 108 ambulance service.
Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, Sub-Collector (Sivakasi) C. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director (Medical Services) R. Manoharan, Tahsildar (Sivakasi) Venkatesh and 108 Coordinator Senthil were present.
