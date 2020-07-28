Two more accused in Sattankulam custodial deaths case test positive for COVID-19

Two more police personnel – Muthuraja and Murugan – who are accused in the Sattankulam police station custodial deaths case of trader Jayaraj and his son Benicks, and lodged in Central Prison, Madurai have tested positive for COVID-19. They will be sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital for admission, jail sources said.

After another accused, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, Pauldurai tested positive a few days ago, a repeat swab test was conducted on the seven accused in the case on Saturday. While the others have tested negative, Muthuraja and Murugan have tested positive.

Inspector of Police, Sridhar, another accused has already been admitted to the GRH for his chronic spinal cord problem.

Besides, five of the eight-member Central Bureau of Investigation team, probing the custodial deaths case, have also tested positive for COVID-19 so far.