Two moneylenders arrested near Sivakasi for harassing women

Published - June 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district police have arrested two moneylenders for allegedly harassing a group of women for non-payment of loan.

Police said the complainant, V. Deepalakshmi, was working in a fireworks unit and had borrowed money from T. Eswarapandi, 44, and K. Vairamani, 43, of Tiruthangal on behalf of her sister and another woman, Lakshmi. Since, the borrowers had no job at the fireworks unit, they could not repay the money.

On Wednesday, Eswarapandi and Vairamani brought the two women borrowers to Deepalakshmi’s house and demanded that they repay the loan immediately and threatened them with dire consequences.

Based on her complaint, Tiruthangal police on Wednesday arrested the two moneylenders for using abusive language and criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

