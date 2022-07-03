Two missing fishermen dead; bodies sent for postmortem

The two bodies of the missing fishermen — Muniasamy (30) and his younger brother Malaiselvam (18) — of Mangaleswari Nagar in Ramanathapuram district were found near the Kilakarai shore on Sunday morning.

The police and fisheries department officials recovered the two bodies and sent it for postmortem to the government hospital.

On Friday, Muniasamy and three of his brothers including Arunkumar (24) and Susaisuman (20) had ventured into the sea in their boat. After the catch, when they were set to return to the shores, heavy wind capsized the boat. All the four drowned. Fortunately, Arunkumar and Susaisuman managed to hold on to the boat and escaped, while the other two — Muniasamy and Malaiselvam — went missing.

After the information reached, the officials swung into action and launched a search operation. The INS Parundu and ICG’s hovercraft too were deployed. However, as the visibility was poor, they had to suspend the operation. In the early hours of Sunday, the local fishermen spotted the two bodies near the shore.

A pall of gloom descended in the hamlet as Muniasamy’s wife Sowbagya wept uncontrollably with her children by her side. The family members were also in a state of shock as they lost two of their sons. Doctors said that Arunkumar and Susaisuman, who were admitted in the hospital, were recovering.

The police have registered a case. Meanwhile, fisheries department officials said that they would recommend to the government for sanctioning of relief after the family members and the fishermen associations here appealed for a compensation and also a job on compassionate grounds.