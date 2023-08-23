HamberMenu
Two minor siblings killed in road accident in Theni

The siblings’ older cousin had taken them on a motorbike to buy them snacks, when a truck hit the handlebar of his vehicle, causing the children to fall, resulting in their being run over; the truck driver has been arrested

August 23, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
K. Sangilivel (12) and K. Megasri Subadha (8) were killed in the accident

K. Sangilivel (12) and K. Megasri Subadha (8) were killed in the accident | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a tragic incident, two siblings, K. Megasri Subadha (8) and Sangilivel (12) were killed in a road accident involving a motorbike and a truck in Theni, on the evening of Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

The children’s cousin, I. Shanmugavel (21), who took them on the bike, was injured in the accident which occurred near Nehru Statue at around 8.30 p.m.

The police said that Shanmugavel, hailing from Madurai, had gone to visit his aunt’s family in Kokilapuram in Uthamapalayam. While there, he took both the children on a motorbike to buy snacks for them. When the bike was near the mini-bus stop, a truck was proceeding parallelly, on the right side on the road. The truck driver, A. Ramar (35) from Idukki district of Kerala, suddenly turned the vehicle towards the left side of the road, resulting in the body of the truck hitting the handle-bar of the bike.

The rider lost control of the bike, and while he fell on the left, the children fell on the right side of the road. The rear wheel of the truck crushed the girl’s head and the boy’s abdomen. While the girl was killed on the spot, Shanmugavel rushed the boy to the the Theni Government Medical College Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

The police said that the father of the children, Karthikeyan, had died last year and their mother was working at a private school.

Theni police have arrested the truck driver.

