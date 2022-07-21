Two minor girls sexually harassed, rescued

They were left with a neighbour, who allowed her boyfriends to sexually harass them

Police and District Child Welfare Committee members have rescued two minor girls who were subjected to sexual harassment when their mother had gone for work in Kanniyakumari district.

The police said a woman was living with her two daughters, aged 14 and 12, in a place near Thingal Nagar after leaving her husband, a construction worker working in Kerala. When the woman had gone for work after leaving her daughters with her neighbour, the latter allowed her boyfriends to sexually harass the girls.

As the traumatised girls contacted their father in Kerala over the phone and explained to him their ordeal, he filed a complaint with All Women Police, Colachel. The police alerted the District Child Welfare Committee.

After rescuing the girls, the police and the District Child Welfare Committee members conducted inquiries and took them, along with their mother, to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for medical examination and subsequent treatment.

Further investigations are on.