Two minor girls go missing from their homes in Madurai

March 27, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Madurai

Two minor girls from Keerathurai in Madurai went missing from their houses on Monday (March 25, 2024) night.

Police said the girls, both aged 17, had completed class 10 and were working at a textile shop in East Gate. Both the girls had told their parents that they were going to a church at 7 p.m. on Monday, but did not come back home.

When the parents of one of the girls went in search of their daughter, she was not found at the church. She also did not answer calls made to her mobile phone. When the parents returned home, their younger daughter told them that the missing girl had called to tell her that she was going to Bengaluru with a boy.

However, an enquiry revealed that the girl had gone missing with another girl in the neighbourhood.

The parents of both the girls have lodged police complaints about their daughters missing. The Keeraithurai police are investigating the case.