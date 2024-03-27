GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two minor girls go missing from their homes in Madurai

Police said both 17-year-olds had told their parents they were going to church but had not come back home

March 27, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Two minor girls from Keerathurai in Madurai went missing from their houses on Monday (March 25, 2024) night. 

Police said the girls, both aged 17, had completed class 10 and were working at a textile shop in East Gate. Both the girls had told their parents that they were going to a church at 7 p.m. on Monday, but did not come back home.

When the parents of one of the girls went in search of their daughter, she was not found at the church. She also did not answer calls made to her mobile phone. When the parents returned home, their younger daughter told them that the missing girl had called to tell her that she was going to Bengaluru with a boy. 

However, an enquiry revealed that the girl had gone missing with another girl in the neighbourhood.

The parents of both the girls have lodged police complaints about their daughters missing. The Keeraithurai police are investigating the case.

Related Topics

police / Madurai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.