Two migrant workers held for murder

A. Ramkumar, 31, of Muthanankottai at Vadamadurai near Dindigul, was killed near Vellabommanpatti in Dindigul-Tiruchi Road on Wednesday night.

He was travelling on a bus to Muthanankottai to visit his sister Santha Sheela, 32.

A quarrel erupted between him and P. Mahabeer, 21, and I. Alugum, 22, from Kolkata. Both are migrant workers in a private mill at Vadamadurai.

Alugum got off the bus due to Ramkumar’s assault on his leg at Moodandipatti bus stop.

Ramkumar allegedly assaulted them with a knife. The duo stoned Ramkumar to death.

Based on a complaint from Sheela on Friday, the Vadamadurai police arrested the duo and booked them under Section 302 (murder) under the Indian Penal Code.

The victim was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital here for most mortem.