Two migrant labourers test positive for elephantiasis

Thoothukudi

29 January 2022 18:05 IST

Two migrant workers from north India have tested positive for elephantiasis.

As more than 80 migrant workers from northern States, all working with various private companies here, live at L. R. Nagar under the South Zone of Thoothukudi Corporation, the urban local body had organised a medical camp recently for them. The medical teams screened the workers for COVID-19, diabetes, hypertension and lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis).

Advertising

Advertising

As two samples tested positive for lymphatic filariasis, they were isolated and taken for further treatment. Moreover, tablets were distributed to other workers who were staying with them.