Two men robbed

Madurai

19 October 2020 19:32 IST

A 45-year-old man, S. Jagtar Singh, was assaulted by a three-member gang that robbed his mobile phone and ₹24,000 at SIDCO Industrial Estate in Kappalur on Sunday night.

Police said the victim, a native of Punjab, was working as a computer operator in a logistics company here. While he was walking towards his motorbike after having food in an eatery, three persons who came on a motorbike hit the back of his head with a sharp object.

When he lost balance, they surrounded him and shoved him down. One of them brandished a knife and threatened him to part with his valuables. They robbed his mobile phone, cash and an ATM card.

The incident occurred around 7.45 p.m. The gang escaped under the cover of darkness.

Jagtar Singh has been admitted to a private hospital with bleeding injury on his head. Tirumangalam Town police are investigating.

In another incident, two motorbike-borne men snatched the mobile phone from T. Suresh, 36, of Ariyur on Kumaram road around 1 p.m. Alanganallur police are investigating.