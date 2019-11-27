Two men in Theni sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment

The Additional District Sessions Court awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment for two men on Wednesday.

A. Antony (47) of Valliyoor, Nagercoil and S. Siddiq (29) of Meenakshipuram, Madurai, were arrested by the Cumbum North Police on March 4, 2019, for allegedly pushing Kalimuthu (65) of Pannaipuram in front of a speeding bus near Cumbum Bus Stand. The victim was killed.

The police had filed a case under section 304(ii) of the Indian Penal Code against the duo. The men had picked up a quarrel with the victim over a petty issue and pushed him to death.

Additional District Sessions Court judge A. Geetha sentenced them to 10 years RI and imposed a fine of ₹5000 each and on failing to pay the amount, they shall undergo six months of imprisonment. Additional Public Prosecutor A. Vellaichamy appeared for the case.