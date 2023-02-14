Two men get three-year jail term for sexual harassment

February 14, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Kodaikanal Judicial Magistrate Court II on Monday sentenced two men to three-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting a woman on February 4.

Judicial Magistrate K. Karthik also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each on the accused identified as K. Jeeva, 22, of Mannavanur village on upper Kodaikanal hill and N. Balamurugan, 26, of Poondi village in Kodaikanal taluk.

The men, who rode on a two-wheeler, intercepted the car driven by a woman running a hotel in Kookal village near Kodaikanal on February 4 and sexually assaulted her near Idumbankarai.

Upon on a complaint lodged by the woman with Kodaikanal police, the two men were arrested and booked under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, Section 294 (b) (using abusive language), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and Section 354(A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.