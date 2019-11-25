Two men found murdered in Sivakasi

In a suspected case of double murder, bodies of two manual labourers G. Arjunan 33, and S. Murugan 32, were found with deep cut injuries at different places in Sivakasi in the early hours of Monday. Both were working as loadmen in different lorry sheds.

Police said that while the body of Arjunan of Anna Nagar was found near the Coronation bus stop, the body of Murugan of Vivekanandar Colony was found lying some 300 metres away in Nehru Colony. The murders could have occurred in the small hours of Monday, police said.

Police said that both men had left home at around 8 p.m. on Sunday and never returned. Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, inspected the scene of crime.

The bodies have been taken to the Government hospital here. The police are probing whether the murders took place elsewhere and the bodies dumped at different spots.

Sivakasi Town and Sivakasi East police stations have registered cases.