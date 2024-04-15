Two men drown in well at Palayamkottai

April 15, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Two men drowned in a well at Palayamkottai on Monday even as three friends were having a bath.

The police said M. Sudalaimani, 27, of Anna Nagar in Palayamkottai, and his friends K. Maharajan, 24, and Arun, 21, both from Sakthi Nagar in Palayamkottai, went to have a bath in a well near District Court Complex on Monday. When they were taking bath, Maharajan drowned. Sudalaimani also drowned while trying to save Maharajan.

On seeing his friends drowning in the well, Arun informed the Palayamkottai police about the tragedy. After Palayamkottai police alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the bodies of Maharajan and Sudalaimani were sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Palayamkottai police have registered a case.

