Two men caught soon after snatching chain

DINDIGUL

The Dindigul town north police caught two men within two hours after they snatched a seven-sovereign gold chain from a woman here on Sunday. A. Senthil Nayaki was standing outside a private clinic on GTN Road, when a man who came from inside the clinic snatched her gold chain and fled with two other men waiting for him on a bike.

The scene was captured clearly in the CCTV camera on the road. Policeman Anthony Vincent attached to the Dindigul town north police station, with the help of the footage identified the men as Sakkaraibava, 24, of Begambur, and John Alexander, 36, of Mettupatti. They were arrested under section 379 of IPC and remanded in judicial custody.

“They were first time offenders and seemed to have done this for quick money. The chain was recovered from them. There was a third person, who is absconding and we are searching for him,” said a police official.