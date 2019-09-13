Two men booked under SC/ST Act

MADURAI
A case has been booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against two persons by the Samayanallur police for ostracising about 30 families which had converted to another religion.
Based on a complaint by R. Alagumeenakshi of Sathyamuthy Nagar, the police registered the case against N.S. Mani of Oormechikulam and Thangam Venkatesh, functionary of a political party.
According to the complaint, the accused have allegedly harassed people belonging to ST community and ostracised about 30 families for converting to another religion. They had also allegedly been instigating friction between ST people of two religions in the residential area.
