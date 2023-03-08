ADVERTISEMENT

Two men arrested for attempt to murder jewellery store owner

March 08, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested on charges of attempting to murder a jewellery store owner on Railway Feeder Road here on Wednesday.

According to police, S. Satish Anand, 49, runs a jewellery store on Gandhi Road here. The accused, S. Natarajan, 80, owns a theatre near the jewellery store and G. Rengasamy, 55, is a worker there.

Issues have been simmering between Satish and Natarajan over ownership of an empty one cent land between the theatre and the jewellery store. When the former moved court, the court ordered that the land belonged to Satish.

When Satish was erecting a shed on the land, Rengasamy, upon the alleged instigation of Natarajan, attacked him with a knife.. Satish who sustained stab injuries on his abdomen and chest, has been admitted to Government Hospital at Palani for treatment.

Palani town police have registered a case and arrested Natarajan and Rengasamy.

