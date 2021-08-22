Two Melur men held for cyber crime

MADURAI

22 August 2021 22:00 IST

They had cheated a youth of ₹51,300 with promise of a loan

Madurai District Police have cracked a cyber crime case in which a youth was duped of ₹51,300 by a stranger on the promise of getting him a loan with subsidy.

The Cyber Crime police arrested Prasanth Kumar and Saravanan of Melur and recovered ₹29,300 from the former.

The police said Kumaresh of Chekkanoorani, who was employed in private firm, wanted a loan to start a business. One seeing an advertisement on Facebook that offered loan with subsidy, he called the number mentioned on it. Nobody answered the call, but he received a call from a man who claimed to be the manager of a nationalised bank in Tiruchi.

Kumaresh fell for the man’s sugar-coated words and started sending him money through a money transferring app. He sent ₹51,300 in nine transactions. Only when the man sought more money as commission did Kumaresh got suspicious. But, by then, the stranger had switched off his phone.

Based on his complaint, the District Cyber Crime police registered a case. “We traced the accused using his phone number and internet protocol address and also by analysing the bank transactions,” said Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

The SP said that they could seize only ₹29, 300 from the accused. The accused were remanded in custody.