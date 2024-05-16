Two medicos suspended for ragging in Tirunelveli

Two students of Tirunelveli Medical College were placed under suspension on Thursday following complaint of ragging.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of first-year students was allegedly ragged by their seniors in the men’s hostel on Wednesday evening, leading to a heated argument between both groups. The front windscreen of the hostel warden’s car, which was parked near the men’s hostel, was smashed in the melee.

TVMCH Dean Revathi Balan conducted an inquiry about the incident and placed under suspension two fourth-year students for allegedly creating problem in the hostel and violating norms.

A complaint was also lodged with the Hospital Police Station (High Ground Police Station) in connection with the smashing of the windscreen of the car.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.