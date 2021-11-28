Two mechanised boats sink under rain fury

Mandapam and Pamban in Ramanathapuram district records over 11 cm rain

Two mechanised boats, which were anchored on the Mandapam shore was spotted sinking in the mid-sea in the early hours of Sunday.

The officials said that following red alert issued, the fishermen from the coastal district had anchored over 1500 mechanised boats and another 4,000 plus country boats for the last five days.

The heavy rains, which lasted since Saturday night, was accompanied by whirlwind, in which two anchored mechanised boats moved away and sank. A group of fishermen went in and towed the two boats, belonging to Nirmal and Sakriyaas of Thangachimadam.

Public Works Department officials said that Pamban recorded 114.2 mm, Mandapam: 113.2, Ramanathapuram: 23, Rameswaram: 38.4, Thangachimadam: 88.7, Thondi: 48.5 mm and among other stations during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The officials from the Disaster Management said that many low lying areas across the district had complaints of water inundation.

In Ramanathapuram municipal limits too, there were complaints of power shutdown as a precaution. Many other places in Sakkarakottai panchayat, the people were unable to step out as there was knee-deep water for the last two days.