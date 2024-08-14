Two ‘maragatha pooncholai’ parks inaugurated in Attrangarai, Achadipirambu in Ramanathapuram district

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin formally inaugurated two ‘maragatha pooncholai’ parks in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

After he opened the rural parks with native species of trees in Attrangarai and Achadipirambu, Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, along with District Forest Officer, S. Hemalatha, and members of local bodies inspected the ‘maragatha pooncholai’ in Attrangarai.

Each rural park has come up on one hectare of land. The Department of Forests has developed the parks under Green Tamil Nadu Mission at a cost of ₹25 lakh each.

“We have planted some 700 saplings of natives trees like naval, iluppai, kondai and kodukkapuli in December. Besides fruit-bearing trees, species with timber value have also been chosen for the rural parks,” the DFO said.

Besides, the park has been designed to have minimum concrete structures. Even the benches put up in the parks are made of stones. An arch and birds observing platform have been put up to encourage bird watchers.

Walking pathway has been provided in the park.

The Department of Forests would maintain the parks for the next two years.

Local community has been involved in maintenance and the profits generated through them would be shared with the local community, she added.