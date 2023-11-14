Two lakh seed balls dispersed at INS Kattabomman naval base

November 14, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As part of a “Global Seed Ball Campaign”, volunteers of Mata Amritanandamayi Math dispersed 2 lakh seed balls on the premises of the sprawling INS Kattabomman naval base at Vijayanarayanam in the district on Tuesday.

The seed balls were dispersed all over the 3,000-acre premises of the naval base with the help of Navy personnel of INS Kattabomman and the students.

The ceremony featured a video message from Sri Mata Amritanandamayi, a spiritual leader.

Commodore Nishant Kumar of INS Kattabomman, in his address, underscored the imperative of collective action for sustainable development. “The seed ball dispersal drive is pivotal in increasing the green cover of our unit’s expansive area. It aligns seamlessly with the Indian Navy’s commitment to plant 75 lakh trees annually and contribute significantly to sustainable development goals,” he stated.

Swami Ramakrishna Nandapuri, treasurer and trustee of Mata Amrithanandamayi Math, commended the Navy’s dual role in defence and environmental protection.

“Partnering with INS Parundu last month, we distributed 4 lakh seed balls, and now, collaborating with INS Kattabomman, an additional 2 lakh seed balls have been dispersed. The Indian Navy’s active participation in environmental protection is commendable,” he added.

A.S. Marimuthu, Conservator of Forest and Field Director, Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, handed over certificates to the participating students.

The seed balls were prepared by volunteers of Amrita Yuva Dharma Dhara (AYUDH), students of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetam, and students from NCC and NSS of various schools across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Launched by AYUDH, the global youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the project aims at dispersing one million seed balls in fragile ecosystems worldwide. The initiative aims at reforestation through production and distribution of seed balls, a simple yet effective technique of encapsulating seeds in clay and compost. These seed balls facilitate efficient planting and thus contribute to biodiversity conservation, an official statement said.