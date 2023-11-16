Two lakh carp fingerlings released into the Tamirabharani

November 16, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Kanimozhi, MP, released over 2 lakh carp fingerlings into the Tamirabharani on Thursday.

As the Central government has allotted ₹32.40 lakh for stocking over 12 lakh freshwater fingerlings in the Tamirabharani, Vaigai and their tributaries to help inland fishermen, 2 lakh carp fingerlings of 8 cm to 10 cm in size were released into the Srivaikundam check dam built across the Tamirabharani on Thursday.

The fingerlings were sourced from the Government Fish Farm at Manimuthar in Tirunelveli district. After collecting the pregnant carp fish from Manimuthar and Gadana dams and Chittar river, the fingerlings were allowed to grow in the government fish farm up to 10 cm to be released into the Tamirabharani.

Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Joint Director of Fisheries Amal Xavier and Deputy Director of Fisheries Vijayaraghavan were present.

In the 70th All India Cooperative Week celebration held on Wednesday night, Ms. Kanimozhi handed over ₹18.66 crore loan to 1,535 beneficiaries and honoured the students, who bagged prizes in the inter-school competitions organised as part of the celebration.

