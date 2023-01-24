Two killed

January 24, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Two persons riding a motorcycle on East Coast Road were fatally knocked down by a speeding TNSTC bus in Devipattinam police station limits on Tuesday. Police said that Muniasami, 63, of Kulasekaram village in Sitharkottai and Nishanth, 22, also from the same village were riding the bike. They were proceeding to Ramanathapuram. The bus, which was coming from Sivaganga to Ramanathapuram on the ECR, is said to have hit them from the rear side in which both the rider and pillion died on the spot. The police sent the two bodies to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

4-year RI for peddler

A special court judge G Mahesh directed an accused detained in NDPS Act to undergo four-year rigorous imprisonment and directed him to pay a fine of ₹50,000. According to prosecution, the accused, Asaipandian, 48, was detained in Moongilpallam near Cumbum Mettu in April 2016. He allegedly possessed 3.100 kgs of ganja. The Thodupuzha police in Idukki district, Kerala registered a case under the NDPS Act. The case, which was heard in the special court, directed the accused to undergo four-year RI and pay the fine. In the event of non-remittance of the fine, the accused shall undergo another six months, the court sentenced.